Glen Powell Clarifies His Reaction to Rumored Marvel Casting

Is Glen Powell joining the X-Men squad? See how the Top Gun: Maverick actor responded to rumors of his alleged casting as Cyclops.

Looks like Glen Powell won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—for now, at least.

On Aug. 23, the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 33, shared whether there was any truth to the rumors of him being cast as Cyclops in an upcoming X-Men movie. 

"Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?' No, I'm not," he shared during an interview with Variety. "Nobody has called me. I don't even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about."

The interviewer then suggested that if Glen isn't Cyclops, then he and his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Miles Teller, should get their own spinoff, to which he replied, "I think that's more likely."

The same day the interview was published, Glen clarified his response about not being contacted by Marvel on Twitter, writing, "I sound angry and confused, but I promise it's just confused."

While the Hidden Figures star may not be taking on the role of a mutant at the moment, fans have not lost hope that he'll eventually suit up in the MCU.

One Twitter user responded, "Well you may be confused but I for one would love to see it! Great in #HiddenFigures fantastic in #TopGunMaverick the up coming #Devotion also looks like a stellar performance. You'd knock Cyclops out the park I think."

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

