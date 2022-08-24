Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Aggressive Stalker” Incident

Watch : Kanye West DEFENDS Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

Kanye West will not face charges for an alleged physical altercation that took place with an autograph broker—and the rapper's lawyer couldn't be more pleased.

"We are satisfied with the resolution as it recognizes my client did nothing wrong," Ye's attorney Michael A. Goldstein said in a statement to E! News Aug. 23. "In fact, my client has on multiple prior occasions made every effort to graciously disengage from the particular person involved in this incident, whose behavior became that not of a fan but of an aggressive stalker."

He added, "For the two nights proceeding this particular incident, the same gentleman followed my client to three different locations and was captured on video approaching my client repeatedly entering into his personal space, which was unacceptable. The information concerning these prior incidents, along with video and photographic evidence, were provided to the LA City Attorney's office for review. Ultimately, the City Attorney made the right decision."