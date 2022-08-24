Jamie Chung Unveils Outdoor Renovation That's Perfect for a Summer Party

Watch : Jamie Chung Talks Motherhood With Twin Sons

Summer may be almost over, but for Jamie Chung, the party is just getting started.



The Once Upon a Time star recently had the outdoor space of her Los Angeles residence renovated, with the help of the home services company, Thumbtack. As Jamie—who shares 10-month-old twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg—tells E! News, the change of backyard scenery for their family home was necessary.



"We certainly wanted to keep the integrity of the mid-century design as is," the Real World alum shared of her new deck. "But we felt like even just a freshener up—if it was sanded down and repainted, it would really brighten up the space because it was so dreary."



Now, as Jamie explained, with the gorgeous new touches that include a redwood deck, their space makes all the difference—even if you're sitting inside.

"It brightens everything up even on the interior," she shared of her deck. "I am looking from my kitchen and it just gives this beautiful glow."