Looking Back on Avril Lavigne's Relationship History

"Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?"
Twenty years ago, Avril Lavigne stormed onto the music scene with her debut single, "Complicated," immediately becoming pop punk's new princess. The then-17-year-old tie-wearing phenom co-wrote the hit song, which sold over 1 million copies in the U.S., and she went on to win Best New Artist in a Video at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. But did you know Lavigne's then-boyfriend and bandmate actually appeared in the video before they split up personally and professionally. Yeah, that is definitely complicated.
It wouldn't be the first time that Lavigne collaborated with one of her romantic partners, the 37-year-old having met her now-fiancée Mod Sun when the pair worked on her latest album, Love Sux. Thought apparently it does not.
Look back on Lavigne's "Complicated" dating history, including her first "Sk8er Boi" and the relationship that resulted in three new tattoos...