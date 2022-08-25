These Cute Cardigans With Over 14,000 5-Star Reviews Are Trending on Amazon—And They're on Sale for $26!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although many of us are still dealing with the summer heat, that isn't stopping Amazon shoppers from stocking up on new sweaters for fall. In fact, we came across these top-rated cardigans in Amazon's trending section, and they're on sale now for just $26!

Merokeety's Long Sleeve Snap Button Cardigan comes in over 30 colors including black, army green, navy and wine, as well as patterns like stripes, plaid and animal print. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something you love. Not only that, these sweaters are super versatile and can be worn casually with your favorite pair of jeans or dressed up with a nice blouse and skirt. They were also made using soft, lightweight fabric, making them the perfect transitional pieces for fall. It's no wonder it's been a trending item on Amazon for the past few weeks.

These sweaters have over 14,000 five-star reviews with many shoppers raving over how comfortable and stylish these are. Numerous reviewers loved these cardigans so much, they ended up buying multiple colors.

To learn more and to snag one for yourself at a discounted price, check out the below.