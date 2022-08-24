Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is ready to dive in and skim the dating pool.

A few weeks after news broke that Kim and Pete Davidson have called it quits on their romance, a source exclusively tells E! News that Kim said she is ready to begin dating again and is "asking who she should date next."

The answer to that question? Only time will tell, but a separate source close to The Kardashians star tells E! News that Kim "has plenty of options," adding that "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."

As for what qualities she is looking for in her next relationship, the second source shares that Kim has an ideas of the type of partner she wants.

"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the same source says. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."