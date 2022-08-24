This Mini Gossip Girl Reunion Will Have You Missing the OG Series

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Back together again.

If you miss the original Gossip Girl cast, we've got a moment of déjà vu for you.

In an Aug. 22 Instagram post, Aaron Schwartz (who played Vanya on the hit series) uploaded a photo sharing a mini reunion with fellow cast members including Zuzanna Szadkowski, Chace Crawford, Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick.

In a series of photos shared by Schwartz, he's seen smiling and hanging out with his former co-stars—one image even shows Schwartz and Szadkowski out for barbecue together! Szadkowski also posted a pic of the reunited gang with caption: "briefly #reunited"

The reunion happened at the Ep-ix & Chill Convention at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant, S.C., where stars from several TV shows were presents including Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, and The O.C..

It's clear nostalgia is still there for the group, as fans poured in the comments expressing their excitement, with one user saying, "Carlisle with Vanya and Dorota, I'm crying."