Elon Musk Subpoenas Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk subpoenaed Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey ahead of their upcoming trial in Delaware.

Jack Dorsey has been served.

As the lawsuit between Elon Musk and Twitter heads to trial in Delaware on Oct. 17, the Tesla exec has subpoenaed the former Twitter CEO, per court documents obtained by E! News.

The subpoena comes as Musk has made an effort to back out of the $44 billion deal he made to acquire the company Twitter back in April. According to previous court documents obtained E! News, Twitter claims that Musk has cited an alleged breach of information-sharing, inaccurate representation of data and the firing of some employees as reason to pull out of the deal.

Per the documents, Twitter said that Musk's allegations have no merit, instead suggesting Musk is attempting to back out of the agreement due to regretting his purchase.

Musk announced he was no longer interested in buying the social media platform in July. At the time, his lawyer Mike Ringler, sent a letter to Twitter's board, which stated that Twitter "refused to provide" information on how many bot accounts were using the website.

In response, Twitter's board chair Brett Taylor tweeted that the board is "committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon" and that they have "plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement."

Upon Twitter taking legal action against the SpaceX CEO, Musk filed a countersuit, E! News has confirmed. It remains sealed.

