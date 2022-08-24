Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars

Watch : Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are MARRIED!

Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair.

On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa and Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.

But before they said "I do," the couple enjoyed a multi-day celebration with their loved ones. Claudia Rivero, the wedding manager at Dreams Natura, exclusively tells E! News that the festivities began over the weekend, when Scheana and Brock were greeted with champagne and custom embroidered bathrobes as they checked into the presidential suite at the luxury resort.

The pair then enjoyed an intimate dinner at El Patio restaurant, before Scheana and her bridesmaids indulged in some R&R at the Dreams Spa by Pevonia on the following day.