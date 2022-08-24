Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars

Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair.
On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa and Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
But before they said "I do," the couple enjoyed a multi-day celebration with their loved ones. Claudia Rivero, the wedding manager at Dreams Natura, exclusively tells E! News that the festivities began over the weekend, when Scheana and Brock were greeted with champagne and custom embroidered bathrobes as they checked into the presidential suite at the luxury resort.
The pair then enjoyed an intimate dinner at El Patio restaurant, before Scheana and her bridesmaids indulged in some R&R at the Dreams Spa by Pevonia on the following day.
"Our weddings team worked closely with Scheana and Brock to craft the couple's special moments throughout the week," says Claudia, who tells E! that Scheana and Brock's 15-month-old daughter Summer Moon was also on hand to fête the couple during an all-white welcome party held at in the resort's shallow pool on Sunday night.
As for Scheana and Brock's big day, Claudia tells E! the duo opted to go with one of the resorts "most exclusive experiences" by holding their wedding ceremony on an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The bride walked down a bridge built across the pool to a special rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" mixed by her co-star James. She met the groom at a floral arched altar right before sunset.
And after the romantic ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a delicious menu featuring vegan, pescatarian and surf and turf options, including pumpkin cannelloni, lemongrass roasted salmon and grilled filet mignon with jumbo prawns, according to Claudia.
To cap off a night to remember, the group was treated with a fireworks display, as well as tacos and tequila during an after-party at the Cenote Spa.
As Brock previously teased on his Instagram, "This is what dreams are made of!"
