Love Island USA: Revamp Your Space With Neon Signs From the Hideaway

Bring the Love Island Hideaway's aesthetic to your personal space with the show's signature neon signs.

Love Island Hideaway SignsPeacock/ Love Island

The neon signs on Love Island USA are nothing short of iconic. The villa is famous for these fun, often playful signs. If you're feeling inspired to redecorate with the Peacock reality show in mind, you can shop the signs from the series. At the start of Season 4, we shared some of the signature neon signs from the show. We got to see a lot of the decor during the episodes and we saw a bit of a switch up during the Hideaway episodes with some special signage to mark the occasion.

So far, there have been three Hideaway episodes at the villa and one during Casa Amor. If watching those overnight dates compelled you to shop, here are the neon signs from the Love Island USA Hideaway that you can add to your home.

If you want to set the tone with some great vibes in your living room, man cave, backyard, or some other special place, adding a Love Island USA-inspired sign to your space is a great call. Warning: you will get endless compliments from all of the guests that you invite over. If you want to take your decor to another level, Yellowpop makes custom signs too.

 

Love Island USA: Feel Like You're in the Hideaway With Pajamas, Robes, and Slippers From the Show

Neon Signs from the Love Island USA Hideaway

Yellowpop Playroom LED Neon Sign

This sign works in so many contexts. Go literal by hanging it in the children's playroom. Or you can bring a fun vibe as you entertain in your backyard or living room.

 

Yellowpop Peachy LED Neon Sign

Hang this peach sign to symbolize your favorite fruit, body part, or your love for Georgia.

 

Yellowpop Match Made in by Girl Knew York LED Neon Sign

This match sign can embody a variety of different meanings. It's simple, yet incredibly intriguing.

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

