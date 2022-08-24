Elisha Cuthbert Recalls Feeling "Pressured" to Do Sexual Photoshoots

Watch : Elisha Cuthbert Is Blown Away By Tyler Henry's Reading

Elisha Cuthbert is pulling back the curtain.

Reflecting on an earlier time in her career, The Cellar actress shared that when it came to posing on the cover of a hyper-sexualized magazine, "There was really no option back then."

"We kinda ended up in a space at the time where that was really happening," she noted during the Aug. 22 episode of the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. "Halle Berry was doing it, for God's sake. Jennifer Aniston was doing it."

Looking back on the photoshoots that "the [film] studio wanted you to do," she added, "We were probably too young to be being subjected to that and feeling pressured to do that."

And while years have passed, Elisha—who is mom to daughter Zaphire, 4, and 6-month-old son Fable—noted that those photos haven't exactly disappeared.

"This is what I have to explain to my kids," Elisha said. "This weird, bizarre outfit and hair extensions. And you know what's so crazy? I don't even know how much of those pictures are even accurate as far as, like, airbrushing."