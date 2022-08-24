Gina Rodriguez Shares How New Netflix Role Shaped Her Impending Motherhood

Watch : Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood

Gina Rodriguez knows a thing a two about being a mom—on TV, at least.

The Jane the Virgin alum stars in Netflix's Lost Ollie, premiering Aug. 24, where she plays Momma—the mother of Billy (Kesler Talbot)—who experiences the many joys and pains of motherhood throughout the half-live action, half-computer animated series.

For Gina—who announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Joe LoCicero in July—it was a very serendipitous experience.

"We shot this in February 2021, so a little over a year-plus ago," Gina exclusively told E! News. "My husband and I were just starting to have conversations about being parents and getting into that space. To look back at being able to play a mother who was so loving and empathetic and kind and really wanted to create a safe space for her child's creativity, and inspire and ignite their creativity? I want to be just like that."