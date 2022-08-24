Could a Community Movie Still Happen? Dan Harmon Says...

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

There's nothing like a big sense of Community.

After airing for six seasons on NBC, the ending in 2015 left the show's dedicated viewers eagerly hoping for a movie. And while the possibility of a Community movie has been teased over the year, series creator Dan Harmon has a promising update for fans.

"There is an outline for it," Harmon revealed to Newsweek Aug. 22. "There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is."

But Harmon doesn't want fan getting too excited, adding, "That's probably enough that'll make people mad when [there's nothing] a year from now. It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one."

Well at least fans won't have to endure the "psychological torture," as Harmon described it, of wondering if their Community movie dreams will ever come true.

"I don't want to be guilty of causing that sensation," Harmon said after comparing the update to getting hungry children excited about a McDonald's visit. "It just takes so long sometimes."