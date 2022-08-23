Disney's Pocahontas Star Irene Bedard Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Irene Bedard is in hot water with the authorities.
The actress, most known for voicing the titular character in the 1995 Disney animated film Pocahontas, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Aug. 19 in Xenia, Ohio, according to the city's police department. In a Xenia Police Division report obtained by E! News, authorities said Bedard was taken into custody after two officers observed a woman on the sidewalk arguing with the 55-year-old, who then "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
Police said in the report that Bedard had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath" when one of the officers approached her at the scene.
"When asked if she drank anything today, she said that she didn't. But, she did say that she drank a whole bottle of vodka yesterday," the officer wrote in the report. "I attempted to try to get her to give me a name of someone who could come and care for her, but she would not give me anything. I also offered to take her to the hospital. But, she said the hospital wouldn't help her."
During their interaction, the officer said Bedard's "emotions changed rapidly," explaining she "would be talking to us calmly" at one point, then "quickly become upset and crying" at another.
E! News reached out to Bedard on social media for comment but hasn't heard back. She doesn't appear to have a rep or lawyer on record who can speak on her behalf.
Police stated in the report that when the other woman gave officers a name of someone who they can contact on Bedard's behalf, the Stand alum "yelled that she didn't want that person called and ran away from us screaming." They alleged that she almost knocked over a table on the sidewalk, but stopped at the street corner and walked back toward the officers.
"She then became angry at us about a previous incident where she said the police didn't help her," the report read. "She backed into a large glass window as she continued to
yelled at us."
Concerned that Bedard might break the glass, authorities said one of the officers took her left arm and escorted her away from the window.
Bedard was placed under arrested after police confirmed with the other woman that there was no one else to call on her behalf, according to the report. However, one of the officers noted that Bedard "tensed up her arms and tried to pull out of my grip" and had to be placed in handcuffs.
"While escorting Irene to my cruiser, she became dead weight and had to be held up," the officer wrote. "Due to Irene's uncooperativeness, I transported her directly to the Greene County Jail."
The police report also referenced a previous call officers had responded to earlier in the day, during which they were dispatched to an area over a report of a woman who was passed out in the bushes. Authorities said the woman was described as wearing a black shirt, black pants and black knee high boots—the same thing Bedard had on at the time of her arrest—though police was unable to locate her upon their arrival.
Bedard's arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 29.