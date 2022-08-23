Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially husband and wife. All the details on their Mexico wedding ceremony, plus which Bravo stars were in attendance.

Watch: Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are MARRIED!

Introducing Mrs. Davies.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially married. The Bravolebrities said "I do" on Aug. 23 during a tropical ceremony at the Dreams Natura Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico surrounded by family and friends. 

Scheana looked stunning in a custom white design by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, while the groom donned a suit by Art Lewin. The couple's nearly 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon served as the flower girl and wore a matching Pol' Atteu design of her own. 

See the couple's wedding attire here.

Included in the guest list was their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel LevissJames Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney, plus former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

Ariana and Raquel were among Scheana's seven bridesmaids, while both Toms served as groomsmen. 

The wedding will be seen on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana and Brock began dating in 2019 after meeting in San Diego and welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021. Just a few months later, Davies popped the question in July.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

The two originally wanted to have a destination wedding in Bali so that it would be easier for Brock's family in Australia to make it to the ceremony, but ultimately chose a locale closer to California. "I just wanted something overlooking the ocean," Scheana told E! News in April 2022 after their change of plans.

Last month, Scheana, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Michael Shay in 2017, explained how she wanted her second trip down the aisle to "feel" different this time.

"I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now," she told E! News exclusively while filming season 10 of VPR at the opening party for Schwartz & Sandy's in L.A. "But it's everything that we want with each other."

Scheana and Brock's bridal party have been in Cancun for several days partying it up ahead of their big day. Scheana celebrated her bachelorette with a girls trip aboard a boat sailing the crystal clear waters, while Brock had a boys day turning up at a local day club.

Scroll down to see all the photos from Scheana and Brock's wedding week in Mexico.

Instagram/@scheana
Getting Ready

Scheana gave fans an inside look at her wedding day preparations on Instagram, including getting her hair done by hairstylist Brittany Brown.

Instagram/@brock__davies
Best Man

The morning of his nuptials, Brock shared an Instagram story featuring his best man, Charlie Jones.

Instagram/@raquelleviss
Pretty in Pink

Before standing alongside her bestie at the altar, bridesmaid and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss posed for a pic with the bride-to-be in a pastel pink dress.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
Bachelor Boys

Before the big day, Brock partied it up with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy.

Instagram
Out at Sea

Scheana celebrates her bachelorette party aboard a beautiful boat.

Instagram
White Party

Scheana's girl group matched in all white bikinis and swimsuits.

Instagram
Tom Tom Time

Schwartz and Sandoval party at Coralina Beach Club.

Instagram
The Night Before

Scheana shares a sneak peek at her rehearsal dinner dress.

Instagram
Luxe Locale

The VPR cast is staying at the Dream Natural Resort, which Schwartz showed off on IG.

Instagram
Stunning Scenery

Lala shared a video highlighting the breathtaking tropical views.

Instagram
Family Affair

Brock, Scheana and their daughter Summer Moon play the drums during a nighttime party.

Instagram
Photo Opp

The soon-to-be newlyweds pose for a GIF with Sandoval and Ariana.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Scheana and Summer enjoy a moment alone during the festivities.

Instagram
Delicioso

Former VPR stars Jax, Brittany and Kristen enjoy a Mexican dinner with friends.

Instagram
All Aboard

The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous snapshot that's definitely 'gram worthy.

Instagram
Cancun Cuties

Brittany and Kristen enjoy a night on the town in Cancun.

Instagram
Cheers

Jax takes a shot of tequila with Ariana's brother Jeremy.

Instagram
Tanning Time

"Cuties" Ariana and Raquel soak up the sun.

Instagram
Say "Cheese"

Raquel snaps a selfie during the white-themed celebrations.

Instagram
Marylin Moment

Raquel channel Marylin Monroe in her strapless dress.

Instagram
Kiss, Kiss

Jax and Brittany show off some sweet PDA while out and about.

Instagram
Poolside Party

The trio pose poolside.

Instagram
Glam Goddesses

Scheana poses with her makeup artist Kandice.

