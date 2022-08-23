Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Shares Touching Reason Behind Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon revealed the significance behind his mother’s burial place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Here’s what he said.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 23, 2022 11:13 PMTags
Anne HecheCelebrities
Watch: Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon wants her to be remembered in Hollywood.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18,  per a death certificate obtained by E! News, with her final place of burial being the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

Anne's 20-year-old son Homer, whom she shared with ex Coley Laffoon, explained in a new statement the sentimental reason behind why they decided to bury his mother at the location.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," he said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 23. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her."

Homer explained, "It's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

read
Anne Heche’s Podcast Co-Host Pays Tribute to Her “Beautiful Friend” After Her Death

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," he continued. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Other celebrities to be laid to rest at Hollywood Forever include Judy GarlandRudolph Valentino and Mel Blanc.

Homer's statement follows an emotional post his father made on Instagram on his late ex-wife

 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things," he said in a selfie video on Aug. 12. "One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to."

He added, "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."

In addition to Homer, Anne is also a mom to 13-year-old son Atlas, whose father is her ex-partner James Tupper.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

4

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

5

Ted Lasso Editors Tease the Arrival of "New Blood" in Season 3

Latest News

Could a Community Movie Still Happen? Dan Harmon Says...

Exclusive

We’ll Let You Judge Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge

Shop the Skincare Products From the Love Island Villa

J.Crew Sale: Get This $250 Dress for $49 & More Deals Starting at $3

Pocahontas Star Irene Bedard Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

The Future of Curb Your Enthusiasm Confirmed by HBO

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are Married