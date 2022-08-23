Hollywood Is Playfully Roasted in the First Look for Hulu’s Reboot

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Reboots are so trendy they're now the inspiration for a new Hulu comedy.

That's right, on Aug. 23, the streamer released the official trailer for the new series by Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, titled Reboot. The series follows the cast of a beloved ‘00s sitcom—played by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy—as they come together to revive their once forgotten hit.

And, if the new trailer is to be believed, Reboot isn't afraid to poke fun at the industry one bit. "According to Wikipedia, Clay Barber (Knoxville); drug charge and disorderly conduct," one unconvinced Hulu executive states in the first look. "Bree Marie Jensen (Greer) did a low budget sci-fi cable show, and Reed Sterling left to pursue a film career (Key)."

We have a feeling this will strike a chord with a few performers in the industry.

And while these former TV stars may be eager to jump back into the spotlight, it may not be the glitz and glam that they remember. In fact, according to Hulu's description of the series, Clay, Bree and Reed "must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world."