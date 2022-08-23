Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about going under the knife.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the Laguna Beach alum revealed that she underwent a breast lift after a fan asked if her boobs were real.

"Gonna keep it real with y'all," she wrote on Aug. 23, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

Kristin—who shares Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with ex Jay Cutler—was also candid about her experience with Botox and fillers, or lack thereof, and admitted she's "never done it."

"It's not for me. But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she shared. "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.

She added, "Also, I'm super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don't bother me."