The One Thing Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Would Change About The Bachelor Franchise

Watch : Former Bachelorette Does NOT Want Daughter to Join the Show

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno thinks it's time Bachelor Nation got an update.

Like many of the franchise's couples, her Bachelorette relationship didn't last, as she and her season six winner, Roberto Martinez, broke up a year after their engagement on the show. Luckily, she has a solution to fix the ABC dating franchise's flaw.

"I think the Bachelor or the Bachelorette should have a say in the casting process," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 23. "I feel like if they did, the chances of a successful relationship from the show would be so much more."

And after Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester suggested that the lead's friends should be allowed to help out, Ali added, "Maybe you and four of your friends should be part of the casting process. I feel like that would be perfect."

While the casting change probably won't be happening any time soon, The Bachelorette did shake things up for its current 19th season by splitting duties between leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.