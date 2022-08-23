Where to Buy Cozy, Cute & Cheap Sweaters for Fall Online

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Sweater season is upon us, which means now's the perfect time to start looking for cute new pieces to add to your fall wardrobe. If you're on a budget, we've got a roundup you're sure to love. While sweaters can get pretty pricey, you can find options that are both stylish and affordable. You just need to know where to look.
For instance, if you love shopping certain brands but don't always have the budget for it, Nordstrom Rack is the place to shop. Not only do they carry top brands like Madewell and Free People, both of which have the cutest sweaters, nearly everything on site is discounted. The retailer also holds numerous flash sales throughout the week where you can score extra savings on items that are already reduced. Right now, they're even holding an event for sweaters under $30!
So if you're like us and pretty much live in chunky sweaters during the last few months of the year, we've rounded up some of the best places to find good quality sweaters for great prices. Check those out below.
The Best Online Stores to Buy Cute Cheap Sweaters for Fall
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack has all the top brands, like Free People and Madewell, at deeply discounted prices. Right now, they have an entire section dedicated to affordable sweaters under $50 with some seriously good deals. We're talking a $129 cardigan for $30 and super chic finds like the $30 v-neck balloon sleeve knit sweater below.
Lulus
Lulus is a great place to shop trendy dresses, boots and more year round, but it's one of our go-to's to shop once fall hits due to their super cute and stylish sweaters.
Francesca's
Francesca's already offers clothing for pretty reasonable prices, but they also have really great sitewide sales to make things even sweeter. Right now, they're holding a sale where almost everything is 40% off with clearance being an extra 40% off. That means you can snag this stylish elbow patch sweater for just $30!
Old Navy
Old Navy is one of the best places to shop budget-friendly clothing because they have sales all the time. For instance, they're currently holding a fall styles sale where prices start at $10. You can find some cute sweaters for just $20.
Cider
Cider makes keeping up with the latest trends super easy. In fact, everything in their knitwear section is $50 or less, like this stylish cross knotted cardigan for just $34.
H&M
Whether you're looking for cropped cardigans or oversized chunky pullovers, H&M has something for everyone. Their prices are very reasonable with most of their sweaters being under $50. Just take a look at this versatile short cardigan for $18.
Forever 21
At Forever 21, you can find some really cute fall sweaters for less than $40, like this chunky knit cardigan that comes in two colors.
Target
If Target isn't already one of your go-to places to go shopping for clothes, it should be! Target's A New Day and Universal Thread brands have cute sweater options, most of which are under $30 like this open front cardigan for $28.
Merokeety on Amazon
There is no shortage of cute and cozy sweater options on Amazon, and Merokeety is a brand worth checking out. Their sweaters are on the Amazon best-sellers list all the time, and they're all pretty affordable like this lantern sleeve cardigan for less than $30.
Angashion on Amazon
Angashion on Amazon has a lot of top-rated sweaters that shoppers can't get enough of. They're sweaters so chic and less than $40. Plus, they offer coupons all the time, which are definitely worth taking advantage of. For instance, this pink sweater has a coupon for $5 off!
Prettygarden on Amazon
Prettygarden on Amazon is another brand worth checking out as several of their sweaters are shopper-faves with thousands of five-star reviews. For instance, this chunky cardigan has over 4,600 perfect reviews and it's even on sale now for less than $30.
