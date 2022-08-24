House of Ho Sneak Peek: Watch Washington Live Out His Kanye West Fantasy

It always pays to have a side hustle.
In this exclusive clip from the second season premiere of HBO Max's House of Ho, premiering Aug. 25 on HBO Max, Washington Ho doesn't let his professional ambitions get in the way of his music industry fantasies.
"My father-in-law's dream is to own a car dealership," his wife Lesley explains. "So now Washington is selling cars to learn the business."
Never a bad idea to follow in dad's footsteps.
"Working in a job where I have a boss?" Washington questions. "It's weird."
OK, not off to a great start.
There's still hope for Washington, however, as he explains, "But each day I work there is one step closer to the dream of owning a car dealership."
That's the spirit!
As he prepares to leave for another day at the dealership, Washington says, "I'm gonna go sell some cars, make some money and be king of da Ho."
That's when—and there's no other way to explain this—Washington and his son Roosevelt begin performing his original song "King of Da Hos."
"Washington created his own song." Lesley explains. "Every morning I hear it and every night I hear it. My kids are now rapping it. This is the quirkiness of Washington sober. He wakes up the next morning and he thinks he's the next Kanye West."
The first season of House of Ho introduced viewers to Binh and Hue, Vietnamese immigrants who built a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. Under their watchful eye, the Ho family—including their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate—do their best to live up to the illustrious family name.
"Season two introduces new cast members including single roommates Bella Ho and Kim Ho (Washington and Judy's cousins)," according to the streamer, "and independent-minded Vanessa Kon and Tammy Nguyễn (Nate's sisters), and their respective partners Carlton and Tran, who each have unique perspectives on what it means to be part of the Ho family and its legacy."
Watch it all go down—and add "King of Da Hos" to your playlist—when the first three episodes of House of Ho's second season drop Aug. 25 on HBO Max.