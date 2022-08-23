See the Moment Wells Adams Broke Down in Tears as Sarah Hyland Walked Down the Aisle

Here comes the bride!
On Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams in a romantic ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. For her walk down the aisle, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang—which featured a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit—paired with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border.
Needless to say, seeing the 31-year-old in the stunning gown had Wells, 38, welling up with tears. As the Bachelor in Paradise bartender recounted alongside a photo of himself standing at the altar, "This is the moment I saw my wife on our wedding day."
"I cried a lot," he quipped. "Like A LOT."
His bride was ready for waterworks as well. She noted in a profile with Vogue about the nuptials, "I had Vera Wang put pockets into my dress, so I was able to have my handkerchief and q-tips at the ready."
Officiated by Sarah's Modern Family star co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the service was held outdoors in front of family and friends, including pals Sarah's former castmates Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen, as well as Wells' fellow Bachelor Nation stars Chris Harrison, Nick Viall and Joe Amabile.
Other familiar faces on the guest list included Vanessa Hudgens—who served as one of Sarah's bridesmaids—and Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White.
