See the Moment Wells Adams Broke Down in Tears as Sarah Hyland Walked Down the Aisle

Watch : Wells Adams Talks Favorite Part of Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Here comes the bride!

On Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams in a romantic ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. For her walk down the aisle, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang—which featured a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit—paired with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border.

Needless to say, seeing the 31-year-old in the stunning gown had Wells, 38, welling up with tears. As the Bachelor in Paradise bartender recounted alongside a photo of himself standing at the altar, "This is the moment I saw my wife on our wedding day."

"I cried a lot," he quipped. "Like A LOT."

His bride was ready for waterworks as well. She noted in a profile with Vogue about the nuptials, "I had Vera Wang put pockets into my dress, so I was able to have my handkerchief and q-tips at the ready."