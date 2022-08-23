Lindsay Lohan Revives Her Iconic Early Aughts Side Part in Glam Selfie

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

It's not Lindsay Lohan's fault people are so obsessed with her latest selfie.

The Mean Girls star set the internet ablaze after posting a stunning behind-the-scenes photo of herself to Instagram on Aug. 21. In the candid snapshot, the 36-year-old brought back her iconic side part—a hairstyle she rocked in the early and mid aughts. If anything, Lindsay's throwback glam looked as if she had stepped off set of the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, playing her famously dramatic character Lola.

Lindsay's bold peach-colored lipstick and soft smoky eye added extra oomph to her chic white feathered outfit.

"Glam time," Lindsay captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji and the hashtag bts.

The former Disney star's close friends and family swooned over her look in the comments section.

Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan gushed, "Gorgeous doll of mine," while her younger brother Dakota added, "You are perfect sis."

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott replied, "CUTIE PIEEE."