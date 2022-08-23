Rachel Bilson Shares How She and Ex Hayden Christensen Chose Daughter Briar Rose's Name

Rachel Bilson and ex Hayden Christensen's daughter Briar Rose has a name fit for a princess.
The O.C. alum, 40, recently shared how she and the Stars Wars actor, 41, chose their 7-year-old's name.
"So, when I was pregnant," she began on the Aug. 22 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, "we really were stuck on Millie and then the more we thought about it—cause Hayden and I met in a movie called Jumper and my character's name was Millie—and then we couldn't decide if that's like super lame or super cute."
However, once Hayden's mom, Alie Nelson, told them that the full name of Millie would be Millicent, the actress said she quickly changed her mind because it was "too close to Maleficent," adding, "I can't go there."
Hayden and Rachel—who split in 2017 after 10 years together—went with another Disney reference instead, naming their daughter after Princess Aurora.
"So, in that Disney theme," Rachel continued, "which it wasn't intentional cause his grandma's name was Rose, her middle name's Rose and her first name is Briar, so it's after Sleeping Beauty."
It's worth noting that the family has a special connection to Disney, as Hayden recently reprised his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (The actor first played Anakin Skywalker, who eventually becomes an iconic Star Wars villain, in the Star Wars prequel trilogy in the late '90s and early aughts opposite Ewan McGregor.)
In June, Hayden shared how Briar Rose helped him get ready for his return to the legendary franchise.
"We have a couple lightsabers kicking around the house," Hayden said on the June 24 episode of The Tonight Show. "She was my first lightsaber training partner when I came back to the Obi-Wan show."
Hayden told host Jimmy Fallon that while his daughter "knows Daddy's Darth Vader," she's "never seen Daddy as Darth Vader."
"I'm still waiting a little bit, you know, until that happens," he explained. "I might show her the prequels soon…But still, there's some scenes we might have to fast forward through."