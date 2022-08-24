TikTok's Carla Rockmore's Affordable Clothing Line Proves You Can Be Fashionable at Any Price Point

We interviewed Carla Rockmore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The items featured are from Carla's clothing line with Amazon's The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you live for the fashion content on TikTok, you're well-aware of Carla Rockmore. The stylish social media sensation with 1.2 million followers is "celebrating the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, and fierceness," according to her TikTok bio. With her loyal fanbase, it was only a matter of time before Carla released her own clothing line. Her first collection with Amazon's The Drop launched in May 2022 with much acclaim. Unfortunately, The Drop collections are only available to shop for a limited amount of time. If you missed out on Carla's launch, don't fret because she has a new collection.

The Carla Rockmore X The Drop collection is sassy and classy with the perfect combination or trending styles and timeless silhouettes. Carla shared photos modeling the clothes along with her styling suggestions and commentary on the pieces in an exclusive E! interview.