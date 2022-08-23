Sarah Hyland Used This Unreleased Makeup Product for Her Wedding to Wells Adams

Watch : Wells Adams Talks Favorite Part of Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland's wedding day glam was full of secrets, but none that we can't reveal.

Nearly three years after Wells Adams popped the question, he and the Modern Family star finally walked down the aisle on Aug. 20 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. For their long-awaited big day, Sarah pulled all the stops to make the ceremony special.

In addition to two stunning bridal gowns she wore from Vera Wang on her wedding day, she also tapped celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, who partnered with the TikTok-famous brand Charlotte Tilbury, to create a timeless bridal look.

"Sarah's glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate for her wedding day," Denika said in a press release shared with E! News. "We wanted to use all rose and pink tones to enhance her beautiful features."