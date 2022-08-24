How Selling the OC's Men Change the Office Dynamics

Watch : Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons

We've pulled the comps and Selling the OC is proving to be a valuable property.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series changes things up by bringing male agents into the Oppenheim Group offices. In the debut season, fans will get to know Gio Helou, Tyler Stanaland, Sean Palmieri and Austin Victoria, all of whom are newcomers to the Oppenheim Group's Orange County-based office.

In all honesty, they're not too different from their female counterparts. However, if you asked Jason Oppenheim, he'd say the men are a positive addition to the team when compared to the Sunset offices. "It's co-ed. I'm not in an estrogen bowl like I am in Selling Sunset, so I get to really bro out and have fun," he told E! News. "Some of my most fun days filming have been with these guys."

All told, the male cast members think there's no way viewers can compare the two shows because the men change the dynamic so much. When asked if he was worried about comparisons, Gio told E! News, "I so strongly believe that this show is going to knock it out of the park. It's not a concern."