You Won't Believe What Noah Centineo Got Tattooed on His Newly Shaved Head

After shaving off his signature dark curls, Centineo debuted a new tattoo on the side of his head. Keep reading to see what the actor got inked.

By Ashley Joy Parker Aug 23, 2022 9:14 PMTags
MakeoverTattoosCelebritiesNoah Centineo
Noah Centineo is thinking ink—literally.

While out with friends in New York City on Aug. 25., the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star debuted a shocking new tattoo on the side of his newly shaved skull.

Sitting just above his left ear, Noah's unexpected head art appears to be an image of bear and two cubs.

No word on if Noah shaved off his signature dark curls for an upcoming on-screen project or what the inked animals may signify, as the actor has remained quiet on the subject.

This isn't the first time Noah has chopped his famous locks. In 2019, he shocked fans by buzzing his head, which revealed a  crescent-moon scar at his hairline.

"Some people in my life think that I've kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type," Noah shared with Harper's Baazar in 2020 of his new look. "They treat me differently. People are more intimidated."

He added, "Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy."

Recently, the 26-year-old has been undergoing another type of physical transformation. During an interview with Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery, Noah revealed he was putting in work at the gym and increasing his daily calorie intake to over 6,000 to bulk up for his upcoming role as Albert Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher, in the DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam, alongside Dwayne Johnson.

"Last time I gained, I was eating 6,500 calories a day," Noah recalled in February 2021, "but this time will not be as bad."

At one point, The Fosters actor noted he was beginning his days with 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and a couple bowls of oatmeal.

Two months later, Noah took to Instagram to share a photo from one of his intense workouts, which nearly broke the Internet.

"I had 4 cheeseburgers and a coke for my pre-dinner... and it's not even my cheat day," he wrote in April 2021, alongside an image of him looking particularly jacked. "Don't tell @therock."

