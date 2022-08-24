How Southern Charm's Craig Conover Really Felt About Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith

If any Southern Charm fans are still reeling from the news of Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith hooking up, just know that her ex Craig Conover is, too.
In fact, he thinks he was so shocked, his reaction might've seemed lackluster on the Aug. 18 episode. "You didn't get to see it, but how I felt was just that it was absurd," Craig told E! News during an exclusive interview on Aug. 22. "I just would have never expected in my wildest dreams to hear that Whitney and Naomie were together."
That's not to say he didn't hear rumblings around town, though. The Sewing Down South founder admitted that "because Charleston's a small place," there were, at one point, rumors flying after the pair was allegedly spotted getting coffee in the morning.
"But when Austen [Kroll] told me, I was just baffled," Craig said. "I wasn't upset about it, though. I think that's fair to clarify. I'm a very strong believer in not having claim over anyone, as silly as that sounds. A lot of guys think that they have dibs or something stupid like that."
Craig went on to explain that since he "chose not to pursue Naomie" after they briefly reunited last year—both exes admitted to hooking up during Southern Charm's season eight premiere—the past was in the past and "she was free to do whatever she wanted to do without an opinion from me."
Craig and Naomie dated for three years before going their separate ways in 2017. Though they've had their awkward moments on the show this season, Naomie told E! News in June that she was "on really good terms with him" and "super happy" for him and Paige DeSorbo, who he's been dating since last fall.
Naomie has seemingly been single since splitting from Matul Shah last summer, but with the recent revelation about Whitney, could there be something more there? According to Craig, maybe.
"Their budding, kind of new relationship was filmed, so I hope it airs because it wasn't just—well, it's for us to find out," he teased. "But there should be more to come."
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)