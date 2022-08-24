Jonah Hill and More Stars Who Took Steps to Protect Their Mental Health

Watch : Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances

Sometimes, artists have to step back and let the work speak for itself. Because to do otherwise may actually be detrimental to their well-being.

Jonah Hill directed the documentary Stutz, about mental health and the journey he's been on with his therapist to get a handle on the anxiety that noticeably flares up whenever he's obliged to promote a new movie. And the experience made him realize something: Who needs it?

So, the two-time Oscar nominee announced Aug. 17 in an open letter, "You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself."

"The whole purpose of making this film," he said, "is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film." Furthermore, he couldn't wait to share the movie "with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling." Only this time he's not offering up a piece of himself to go with it.