Celebrity Beef: See the TV Star Who Blew Joel McHale's Mind With French Toast

A TV star and a musician are going head-to-head in a breakfast battle on the latest Celebrity Beef. See host Joel McHale freak out over one dish in this hilarious sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Aug 23, 2022 9:04 PMTags
TVReality TVJoel McHaleFoodShowsNBCUCelebrity Beef
Watch: Andy Grammer FREAKS Over His Fancy French Toast

When Justin Baldoni gets in the kitchen, there's no acting involved.

The Jane the Virgin alum is proving his cooking skills are very real on the Aug. 23 episode of Celebrity Beef. In the preview above, the TV star goes head-to-head with singer Andy Grammer in a breakfast battle and host Joel McHale has to decide which star's French toast is king.

After trying Baldoni's French toast sandwich filled with meat and more, McHale is nearly speechless but managers to say, "This is comfort food and I'm not kidding."

Grammer tries his competitor's dish and comments, "There's like nine flavors that are all hitting me right now."

McHale agrees, adding, "The sweet, the salty—it is such a good breakfast sandwich. Andy, your food has its work cut out for you."

Preparing to try Grammer's whimsically shaped delight, McHale comments, "I feel like I'm about to cut into a piece of art. Presentation, Andy has already won."

However, McHale can't help go back for one more bite of Baldoni's delicious toast, prompting Grammer to exclaim, "What the hell?!"

photos
Famous Celebrity Feuds

After finally trying Grammer's sweet treat, McHale has one hilarious response: "Wow, Andy, you can really taste the bread."

See the hilarious taste test go down in the sneak peek before tonight's culinary showdown.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

4

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

5

Lindsay Lohan Revives Her Iconic Early Aughts Side Part in Glam Selfie

Latest News

Shop the PYT Beauty Products From the Love Island Glam Room

Exclusive

What Ali Fedotowsky Would Change About The Bachelor Franchise

Where to Buy Cozy, Cute & Cheap Sweaters for Fall Online

Exclusive

Watch Selling the OC's Agents Get Feisty In Sneak Peek

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

Lindsay Lohan Revives Her Iconic Early Aughts Side Part in Glam Selfie

See the New Adventure in LOTR: The Rings of Power Trailer