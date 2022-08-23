Why Friends Fans Think They've Solved the Mystery of Phoebe's Secret Bridesmaid

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & "Friends" Iconic Moments: E! News Rewind

This mystery is fishier than Smelly Cat himself.

For years, Friends fans have wondered the identity of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow)'s mysterious third bridesmaid, seen only in the season 10, episode 12 episode "The One with Phoebe's Wedding." Now, one TikToker believes he's figured out who, exactly, she is.

In the video posted Aug. 22 by user @therealgregoryj, the Friends fan plays a season six, episode three scene in which Phoebe reveals she has a roommate named Denise, whom the group has ever met.

"I don't understand," Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, asks in the clip. "How can you have a roommate that none of us know about?"

"Maybe because you never listen to anything that I say," Kudrow's Phoebe snaps back. "Denise!"

But, some viewers have another idea: the mysterious third woman is the sister of Mike Hanningan (Paul Rudd), you know, Phoebe's husband. This seems to be confirmed, as IMDb lists the bridesmaid as someone named Bitsy Hannigan, played by Cristine Rose. Seems like it's time to...PIVOT!