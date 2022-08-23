Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shares Rare Insight Into Her Long-Distance Relationship With New Man

Watch : Teen Mom Star Briana DeJesus Addresses Relationship Status

Briana DeJesus' next chapter may just include some serious romance.

Since 2017, the MTV reality star has documented the highs and lows of her personal life on Teen Mom 2. Now, the 28-year-old is returning to the small screen for a new season with a new man along for the ride.

"I'm very much in a happy relationship," Briana exclusively shared with E! News. "This is like my first real mature relationship that I've ever really experienced. This is a grown man. This is not a little boy. He's wanting to settle down."

"He wants all these things and I do too," she continued. "But I finally found somebody that I could just be myself with and he accepts me for who I am and I am very happy."

So who is this special guy? E! News has learned Briana's new man is Bobby Scott, who previously appeared on her Instagram Stories. The Florida resident also confirmed to E! News that the pair is in a long-distance relationship.