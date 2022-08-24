Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Clinique Black Honey lipstick has been popular for decades. This classic shade is famous for its chameleon-esque ability to look great on a wide variety of skin tones. It just might be one of the few universally flattering shades Of course, there are plenty of devoted makeup users who have stuck by this iconic lipstick for years, but it also had a recent resurgence in popularity when it starting trending on TikTok. Yes, the perfect lipstick shade does exist, according to social media users. If you love that neutral color that's a perfect mix of purple, red, and brown, there's another product you need to try: the Clinique Black Honey Lip Gloss.
Yes, that's right, everyone's favorite lipstick shade is finally available in a lip gloss formula. The Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss gives hydration and shine without that ever-dreaded stickiness. This buttery soft formula delivers moisture and a long-lasting pop of color, hence the product name and all. The Black Honey Pop is a highly sought-after shade that looks effortlessly stunning on just about everyone for any occasion.
Clinique Black Honey Lip Gloss
Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey Pop
Get the ideal does of color and light-reflecting shine with this Clinique lip gloss. The Black Honey Pop is great on its own, layered over your favorite lip liner, or even combined with the iconic Black Honey lipstick. This gloss also comes in nine additional shades.
This new product already has 4.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you're not sure about shopping yet, check out these rave reviews from shoppers.
Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey Pop Reviews
A Sephora customer reviewed, "I bought this lip gloss on sale, and I am so so happy with it! I used to have the original black honey, and wanted to upgrade to the gloss version. It's somewhat sheer, and absolutely enhances your natural lip color beautifully. Would recommend 300%!!!!"
"Don't think about it; just buy it," a Sephora shopper urged, "I had been going back and forth on buying the clinique almost lipstick in black honey because i loved the color but i prefer glosses. I bought this right away when I saw the shade in a lip gloss formula... It's super pigmented and gives a beautiful shine. It's also moisturizing and feels great on the lips."
Someone else wrote, "Love love love this lip gloss. It is my new favorite. The color Black Honey Pop looks great on everyone! I would say the gloss is a bit sticky, which I prefer. It stays on, and feels like it protects my lips from chapping."
A fan of the lip gloss shared, "I love the black honey lipstick so had to jump on this when I saw it. Beautiful color and lasts a while on the lips because it has some stickiness to it... But for black honey the color is stunning!"
A Clinique customer said, "Let me tell you I have loved black honey for years! It's an amazing shade, and this gloss way exceeded my expectations. Super dewy looking, does not bleed or go into the creases and fine lines and non sticky formula. Looks like a "lip oil" or stained juicy lips. It's a winner!"
Another person reviewed, "Bought this in Black Honey. Clinique thank you for adding this color! The gloss is super hydrating and is not sticky. I had many hours of it staying on."
Clinique Black Honey Lipstick
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
While you're in a Black Honey state of mind, check out the iconic lipstick.
