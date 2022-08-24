Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Clinique Black Honey lipstick has been popular for decades. This classic shade is famous for its chameleon-esque ability to look great on a wide variety of skin tones. It just might be one of the few universally flattering shades Of course, there are plenty of devoted makeup users who have stuck by this iconic lipstick for years, but it also had a recent resurgence in popularity when it starting trending on TikTok. Yes, the perfect lipstick shade does exist, according to social media users. If you love that neutral color that's a perfect mix of purple, red, and brown, there's another product you need to try: the Clinique Black Honey Lip Gloss.

Yes, that's right, everyone's favorite lipstick shade is finally available in a lip gloss formula. The Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss gives hydration and shine without that ever-dreaded stickiness. This buttery soft formula delivers moisture and a long-lasting pop of color, hence the product name and all. The Black Honey Pop is a highly sought-after shade that looks effortlessly stunning on just about everyone for any occasion.