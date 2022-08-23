Matt Smith Reveals He's Still Recovering From One House of the Dragon Stunt

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith shares his recovery process after sustaining an injury on set. Here’s what he shared.

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 23, 2022
Matt Smith is on the mend after sustaining an injury while filming one particular stunt for House of the Dragon.

Smith, who is best known for his roles on Doctor Who and The Crown, confirmed this to be true while discussing the stunts—which include bloody battles, riding dragons and more—at the heart of HBO's prequel series. "There's a lot of stunts involved, and that was challenging over quite a long period," Smith detailed to The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 23 "It's a big 10-month shoot. So physically, it was really draining."

The actor shed a bit of light on his on-set injury, adding, "That was doing a stunt in a helmet. Hit the disc in my neck in Portugal. It's f--ing pain in the neck—literally, metaphorically and physically."

And Smith went on to share that he's not out of the woods quite yet, as his recovery process is still a work in progress. "I'm actually waiting to go into the physio right now after this to do some work on it," he noted. " But, you know, it's all part of the process, on some level."

Nonetheless, this injury still wasn't the hardest part of filming House of the Dragon, as Smith said it was the big group scenes that he found the most "challenging." He continued, "There's so many characters to cover and it takes days and you've got to remain sharp and focused."

HBO

You can see the outcome of these stunts on House of the Dragon, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

