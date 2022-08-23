Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Quote About Grief 2 Weeks After Star's Death

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is still reeling from the death of her mother.
Two weeks after the Grease actress died following a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Chloe, 36, shared a touching quote from author Jamie Anderson, expressing the relationship between grief and love.
"Grief, I've learned, is really just love," the message shared on Instagram Aug. 21 read. "It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."
The musician, who captioned the post with a heart emoji, received a swarm of love and support from friends, family and fans in the comments section of her post.
Talk show host Leeza Gibbons commented, "This is perfect! Thinking of you and your grieving process, sweet girl," while Olivia's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, commented, "That's so beautiful."
On Aug. 8, Olivia's husband, John Easterling, announced on Instagram that the Xanadu actress died "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends.
Following Olivia's death, several of her Grease co-stars honored her, including John Travolta, who played Danny in the 1978 musical romantic comedy. "Your impact was incredible," he wrote on Instagram Aug. 8. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"
The Hairspray actor ended his heartfelt tribute with, "Your Danny, your John!"
Stockard Channing, who played Betty Rizzo in Grease, remembered Olivia's amazing spirit.
"I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being," Stockard shared in a statement to E! News. "Olivia was the essence of summer—her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."