Why Regina Hall Was "Offended" During a NSFW Scene With Sterling K. Brown

Aug 23, 2022
Watch: Regina Hall Addresses That NSFW Moment With Sterling K. Brown

Regina Hall turned an embarrassing moment into a hilarious one.

The actress said she was "offended" by her co-star Sterling K. Brown while filming a sex scene for their new movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul…but not by what you might think.

Chatting exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 22, Hall clarified why she was upset when Brown didn't notice that her breast popped out during the scene, joking, "I was offended that no one noticed."

"It wasn't like, 'Oh Sterling, you didn't, you should've—' it was a whole set," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "They said they were looking at their faces, but I was like, I mean, 'That didn't bring anybody's eyes down?'"

Brown's defense? "I focus where I need to focus," he said on the red carpet. "I'm trying to be respectful."

The two star as couple Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs—the First Lady and Pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch—in the new comedy, which premieres Sept. 2. After a scandal involving the latter temporarily shuts down their church, they must work together to rebuild their congregation and their reputations.

The sex scene wasn't the only interesting one for Hall to film, as she told Daily Pop that she developed odd tan lines while shooting the movie's many outdoor scenes.

"Shooting in the sun, so that by the time I had my makeup off, I had a tan," the 51-year-old shared, noting that her forehead turned a couple of shades darker than the rest of her face. "I was like, 'So, what am I doing on the weekends? It looks like something's wrong with me.'"

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Despite that, Hall was dazzling at the premiere in a sparkly emerald green suit, as was Brown in an all-white ensemble.

With several male celebs rocking skirts on the red carpet recently—including Brad Pitt—Brown revealed whether fans can expect to see him sport a skirt in the future.

"Maybe," he told Daily Pop. "I'll leave that to Billy Porter, who can pretty much rock anything."

Check out the full interview above to find out how Sterling and Regina "shake it for the Jesus."

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul premieres in theaters and on Peacock Friday, Sept. 2.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

