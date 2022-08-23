Why Regina Hall Was "Offended" During a NSFW Scene With Sterling K. Brown

Watch : Regina Hall Addresses That NSFW Moment With Sterling K. Brown

Regina Hall turned an embarrassing moment into a hilarious one.

The actress said she was "offended" by her co-star Sterling K. Brown while filming a sex scene for their new movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul…but not by what you might think.

Chatting exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 22, Hall clarified why she was upset when Brown didn't notice that her breast popped out during the scene, joking, "I was offended that no one noticed."

"It wasn't like, 'Oh Sterling, you didn't, you should've—' it was a whole set," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "They said they were looking at their faces, but I was like, I mean, 'That didn't bring anybody's eyes down?'"

Brown's defense? "I focus where I need to focus," he said on the red carpet. "I'm trying to be respectful."

The two star as couple Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs—the First Lady and Pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch—in the new comedy, which premieres Sept. 2. After a scandal involving the latter temporarily shuts down their church, they must work together to rebuild their congregation and their reputations.