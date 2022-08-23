Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks

Watch : Ben Affleck Gets Emotional During Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Dinner

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor.

The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.

And in true JLo fashion, her extravagant three bridal looks stole the spotlight as she and the Oscar winner exchanged vows. For the ceremony, she wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection design. According to Vogue, more than 500 meters of fabric were cut into layers of diaphanous ruffles, which cascaded down the flared train of the curve-hugging silhouette.

While the front appeared simple, the actress' dramatic low-back, ornamented with pearl buttons, brought the wow factor.

Her second look entailed a flapper-esque design that was made entirely of pearls, while the final creation featured a sexy keyhole cutout with crystal embellishments and a removable veiled hood. She was styled by Rob Zangardi.