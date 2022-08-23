Ted Lasso Editors Tease the Arrival of "New Blood" in Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

AFC Richmond is welcoming some new Greyhounds in Ted Lasso season three.

Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline, the editors of the Apple TV+ series, confirmed the season three will see everyone going through some major changes—including the team. "We have new blood on the team," Melissa told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast Aug. 22, "and that invigorates what's happening in the locker room."

Meanwhile, departing club staff Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) are continuing their next adventures, which will bring additional new characters into the fold. Melissa noted "new people will be in the fold" when Keeley starts her own public relations firm.

Nate (Nick Mohammed) hasn't left the world of professional football, and is pursuing his own coaching goals in season three. A.J. said, "In season one, he was the kit man and now he's the coach of West Ham at the end of episode 12. So, he's on a trajectory career-wise and I think it will pay off for him personally, as well."

Last but not least, Trent Crimm (James Lance) is a free agent after quitting his job at The Independent. But it doesn't sound like we've seen the last of the reporter. A.J. noted that Trent will likely stay within Ted's orbit, hinting, "Surely, he has a purpose at AFC Richmond."