Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Trailer Teases New Love and a New Threat

The highly anticipated return of Fate: The Winx Saga is just around the corner, and so Netflix has released a new trailer for season two. See the new romance and drama slated for Alfea College.

School is back in session—magical school, that is. 

The students of Alfea College are back for another year of love and magic in the season two trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga, released by Netflix Aug. 23.

Based on the Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club—which ran from 2004 to 2009 before being revived in 2011—the series follows a group of fairy friends learning how to control their powers at a magical school. Now, the trailer shows the students, learning something else: how to be teenagers.

"You're a teenager," the trailer's narration says. "You should be allowed to be a teenager."

The fairies take that advice, as, in the trailer, we see them falling in love, attending parties and going on romantic horseback rides. (And by love, we might mean a particularly steamy threesome, but you'll have to check that out for yourself.)

But there's a new mystery afoot: fairies from the school have begun to go missing. So now, the group must work to take headmistress Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) down, all while Bloom (Abigail Cowen) tries to figure out her own past. 

Season two of the saga marks the entrance of three new characters, including Flora (Paulina Chávez), Grey (Brandon Grace) and Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke).

A previous teaser, released June 6 as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, gave our first glimpse at Flora, who can be seen emerging from behind a tree as her cousin Terra (Eliot Salt) forages in the woods.

Fate: The Winx Saga also stars Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Robert James-Collier and Ken Duken.

Season one of Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming now on Netflix. Season two premieres on September 16.

