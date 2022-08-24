Everything I Know About Love and More Shows Everyone in Their 20s Should Watch

If you don't have the slightest clue how to navigate life in your 20s, don't worry—neither do these beloved television characters.

By Allison Crist Aug 24, 2022
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows—a.k.a. your 20s.

Defined by simultaneous feelings of self-doubt and overconfidence, uncertainty and anticipation, and frustration and excitement, the decade is quite the rollercoaster ride. Thankfully, it's a ride that everyone boards—meaning there's a barrage of films, songs, books and TV shows that are all too relatable for anyone feeling the weight (or enjoying the freedom!) that comes with being a 20-something.

Among the most recent is Peacock's Everything I Know About Love, a new series inspired by Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name. Set in a house-share in London in 2012, the show follows childhood BFFs Maggie and Birdy, along with their university pals Amara and Nell, as they navigate bad dates, career woes, loss and heartbreak—all while partying as much as possible.

As wild child Maggie, played by Emma Appleton, puts it in Everything I Know About Love's trailer, "We're in this grubby, golden phase of life that is so short-lived!"

Peacock's Everything I Know About Love: All the Details

So, whether you find yourself underwhelmed by the oft-hyped era or you do indeed believe that your 20s are the best years of your life, just know that there's something for everyone in shows like Everything I Know About Love, as well as Insecure, Please Like Me, Girls and every other series below. Read on for more!

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling blessed us with a hilarious, relatable and well-rounded main character when she wrote, produced and starred in The Mindy Project for five years. Centering on OB-GYN Dr. Mindy Lahiri and the lives of her quirky co-workers, the Fox-turned-Hulu series is a perfect watch for anyone obsessed with rom-coms.

Natalie Seery/HBO
I May Destroy You

Better described as a must-watch series for adults of any age, Michaela Coel's critically-acclaimed show I May Destroy You explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life, in addition to race, gender and class. 

HBO/Getty Images
Sex and the City

Sure, Carrie Bradshaw and her pals were technically in their early 30s when Sex and the City began, but that doesn't make the iconic series any less relatable. A go-to for the ages, the HBO show follows sex columnist Carrie and her three friends Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate Manhattan's dating scene. 

Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images
Felicity

Felicity stars Keri Russell (need we say more?) as the titular college student who's attempting to live independently for the first time—and in New York City, of all places. The best part? The show is much more realistic than most of its counterparts.

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Though Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) isn't in her 20s throughout the show's first few seasons, she's certainly up to her neck in responsibilities (among them, saving the world several times). In its entirety, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a stunning examination of the trials and tribulations experienced throughout early adulthood, as well as grief, resilience, depression and compassion.

Merie Wallace/HBO
Insecure

Created by and starring Issa Rae, Insecure looks at the friendship of two modern-day Black women—as well as all of their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations—while they navigate the professional and personal terrain of L.A. 

Amazon Studios
Fleabag

Centered on a woman known only as Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the eponymous series is equal parts funny and emotional. By the end of the series' two-season run, you're sure to be ruminating on your own self-love process.

John Medland/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Bold Type

Inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, The Bold Type offers a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of three millennial women working for a similar magazine. 

Apatow Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Girls

Described as a comedy about an aspiring writer and her three 20-something friends living in Brooklyn, Lena Dunham's beloved HBO series doesn't sound nearly as revolutionary—or as polarizing—as it was when it premiered in 2012, but there's no denying Girls impacted the way sex and women's bodies were depicted in media. This, coupled with the archetypical characters' hilarious and relatable moments, makes it well worth a watch (and rewatch, TBH).

Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central
Broad City

Yes, Broad City is another series set in New York, but Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Wexler)—who are real-life BFFs—aren't your typical best friends. Instead, they do things like clean the apartment of a grown man masquerading as a baby just so they can score Lil Wayne tickets.

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
Everything I Know About Love

Everything I Know About Love will make you more grateful for your besties than ever before, as its central love story is actually the friendship between two 20-somethings, Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley).

Hulu
Please Like Me

An Australian dramedy, Please Like Me follows 20-something Josh (Josh Thomas), who gets dumped by his girlfriend, subsequently realizes he's gay and moves home to take care of his suicidal mom. That sounds like a lot, but that's the point.

