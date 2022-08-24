Everything I Know About Love and More Shows Everyone in Their 20s Should Watch

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows—a.k.a. your 20s.

Defined by simultaneous feelings of self-doubt and overconfidence, uncertainty and anticipation, and frustration and excitement, the decade is quite the rollercoaster ride. Thankfully, it's a ride that everyone boards—meaning there's a barrage of films, songs, books and TV shows that are all too relatable for anyone feeling the weight (or enjoying the freedom!) that comes with being a 20-something.

Among the most recent is Peacock's Everything I Know About Love, a new series inspired by Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name. Set in a house-share in London in 2012, the show follows childhood BFFs Maggie and Birdy, along with their university pals Amara and Nell, as they navigate bad dates, career woes, loss and heartbreak—all while partying as much as possible.

As wild child Maggie, played by Emma Appleton, puts it in Everything I Know About Love's trailer, "We're in this grubby, golden phase of life that is so short-lived!"