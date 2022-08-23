Selling Sunset Creator Reveals Just How Much Help Stars Get in the Beauty Department

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

You gotta look the part to play the part—especially in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

So it only makes sense that the agents of Selling Sunset are frequently filmed wearing designer clothes and sporting a stunning contour. "Selling Sunset wouldn't be Selling Sunset if we were coming in our workout clothes and sweatpants," Emma Hernan told Variety Aug. 23. "Although I love some workout clothes and sweatpants—it is fun to get glammed up."

The only downside is that the women are responsible for doing their hair and makeup during daily shoots. Series creator Adam DiVello confirmed Netflix only foots the bill for confessionals. "The only days that we provide glam are on interview days where they sit on the sofa and talk to the camera," he told Variety, "but the rest of the time, that's all them."

This isn't because of how expensive it would be to pay for hair, makeup and wardrobe. Rather, Adam said it's about putting the real in reality TV.