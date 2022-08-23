Madewell Discounts: Get This $138 Dress for $40, Plus More Deals up to 80% Off

Don't miss out on these jaw-dropping deals from Madewell.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 23, 2022 4:52 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop Fashion
E-comm: Madewell Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're always in the mood to shop, but your bank account disagrees, you may not be looking at the right stores. You can really stretch a dollar if you are on the hunt for great deals and discounts, which is great news for Madewell shoppers. 

There are some must-shop Madewell styles on sale at major discounts when you shop at Saks Off 5th. You can save up to 80% on dresses, jeans, swimsuits, jackets, sweaters, jumpsuits, and more Madewell essentials including this $138 smocked dress, which you can get for just $40. There are no promo codes to remember, just get your shop on before these items sell out.

read
Nordstrom Rack 80% Off Bag Discounts: Deals Starting at $20 From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and More

Madewell Dresses on Sale

Madewell Lucie Smocked Checked Dress

Look cute without even trying when you wear this puff-sleeve, plaid dress.

$138
$40
Saks Off 5th

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Addresses Masked Singer Rumors Amid Buccaneers Return

2

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

3

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

Madewell Satin Wrap Dress

Don't miss the 50% discount on this ultra-flattering, adjustable, satin wrap dress.

$148
$75
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Westville Tank Midi A-Line Dress

Olive green is one of those colors that looks amazing on everyone. This is tank top-style dress is supremely comfortable and it can be easily dressed up or down.

$75
$50
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Shorts on Sale

Madewell ?Rack Camp Shorts

The Madewell Rack Camp Shorts are the ultimate summertime essential. They have an elasticized waistband and a high rise. You can also dress these up in the fall with some boots and a long-sleeve top. These shorts are also on sale in black.

$30
$20
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Solid-Hued Shorts

These camel-colored shorts are just as comfortable as they are chic. You can wear these hanging around the house or dressed up if you'd prefer.

$40
$15
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Swimsuits on Sale

Madewell Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit

A black swimsuit is forever in style. This classic look has a twist with a tie at the back. 

$70
$20
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Colorblock Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit hits on all the biggest trends with color blocking and a cut-out detail. You can even wear this as a bodysuit with your favorite pants when you're away from the pool.

$70
$40
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Jumpsuits on Sale

Madewell Straight-Leg Denim Jumpsuit

Elevate your wardrobe with this muted red, denim jumpsuit.

$148
$70
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Sweaters on Sale

Madewell Rib-Knit Top

Go for a chic, yet casual look with this scoop beck, button front sweater.

$60
$15
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Bags on Sale

Madewell Large Leather Camera Crossbody Bag

This is the perfect bag for fall. Wear it on your shoulder or as a crossbody bag.

$168
$50
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Tanks on Sale

Madewell Harley Muscle Tank Top

You need this tank top in every color. It's a high-quality, essential layering piece that you will wear all year long.

$16
$10
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Wakefield Knit Sleeveless Sweater

This shirt takes tank tops to the next level with its sophisticated neckline and buttons down the front.

$70
$20
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Coats on Sale

Madewell Eldridge Faux Fur-Collar Wool-Blend Coat

Depending on where you live, you may feel like it's way too hot to even think about a coat, let alone buying one. However, this is the best time to get a great deal. Plan ahead and save money. This wool-blend style has a removable faux fur collar and functional pockets.

$328
$70
Saks Off 5th

Madewell Checked Padded Blazer

You will look put-together the instant you put this blazer on. It immediately elevates any outfit.

$198
$50
Saks Off 5th

If you're looking for more great buys, check out these 71% off Vince Camuto jelly sandal deals that you can get for just $20.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Addresses Masked Singer Rumors Amid Buccaneers Return

2

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

3

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

4

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and a Silent Mom

5

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

Latest News

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals His Surprising Summer Job

Ariana Grande's Hair Evolution Proves She's a Beauty Chameleon

Selling Sunset Creator Shares How Much Glam Stars Are Offered

Tommy Lee Shares the Real Story Behind That Full-Frontal Selfie

How Aly & AJ Almost Nabbed Starring Roles on Hannah Montana

Madewell Discounts: Get This $138 Dress for $40, Plus 80% Off Deals

See Nicole Kidman Flex Her Muscles on This Bold Magazine Cover