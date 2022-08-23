Tom Brady Addresses Those Masked Singer Rumors Amid Buccaneers Return

Watch : Tom Brady Taking "Time Away" From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 12 is shedding some light on fans' No. 1 question: Where has Tom Brady been the last few weeks?

After rumors spread that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was filming The Masked Singer during his brief absence from the NFL team's preseason schedule, Brady is setting the record straight.

"Wasn't on the masked singer last week," he tweeted Aug. 22 along with a video from his apparel company Brady, which showed a motorcyclist riding in a pair of the brand's underwear. "Was wearing a mask though."

Brady returned to training camp in Tampa, Fla. on Aug. 22 after an 11-day absence in which he missed two preseason games. And as the Tampa Bay Times reported, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team was "happy to have him back" and that Brady was ready to get back to the game he loves.

"He's a film junkie. I'm sure he's watched tape of everything," Bowles said, per the newspaper. "So [it's] him coming back in, picking up where he left off, just getting used to the mechanics again. He's been great, same as when he left."