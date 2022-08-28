A History of Every Unforgettable Moment From the MTV VMAs

From moments of show-stopping PDA to speeches that were infamously interrupted, we've rounded up some of the show's biggest moments to come out of the MTV Video Music Awards throughout the years.

By Kisha Forde Aug 28, 2022 1:00 PMTags
It was the stage interruption heard ‘round the world.
 
But even before Kanye West infamously stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's award acceptance speech in 2009 (which was the same ceremony that also saw Lil Mama crash a performance and Lady Gaga make an unbelievable onstage VMAs debut), the MTV Video Music Awards was the event where anything can happen.
 
Arguably, fans everywhere were stunned when Britney Spears strolled out on stage with a snake fully draped over her shoulders during her 2001 performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U." However, that polarizing moment would be triumphed just two years later when the Princess of Pop would outdo herself when she locked lips with Madonna (with the latter also kissing Christina Aguilera) during their 2003 performance.
 
And as they say, the rest is history.
 
This year's show—set to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT—is already guaranteed to have everyone on the edge of their seats.

But until then, take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments thus far:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rage Against the Machine, 2000

Who could forget when Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford expressed his displeasure at the band losing an award to Limp Bizkit by storming the stage and scaling a display tower? Although his moment was short-lived on television—since the network cut to a commercial—in reality, Tim's night was not since he was arrested and sentenced to a night in jail.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lil Mama, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, 2009

Believe or not, the Kanye West-Taylor Swift incident was not the only impromptu onstage moment to happen during the 2009 show. After the now-infamous interruption, Lil Mama decided to unexpectedly join fellow New Yorkers Jay-Z and Alicia Keys during their duet of "Empire State of Mind."​

MTV
Madonna, 1984

The "Material Girl" famously sang "Like a Virgin" while rolling around the stage in a white wedding dress. 

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Howard Stern, 1992

The Shock Jock lived up to his raunchy reputation when he was lowered onto the stage as a superhero named Fartman.

Paul Harris/Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kurt Cobain vs. Axl Rose, 1992

The two were involved in one of the most famous rock feuds. At the 1992 VMAs, tensions ran high backstage, where Cobain's wife Courtney Love, who also brought along then-newborn daughter Frances Bean, taunted Rose, prompting the Guns N' Roses frontman to threaten to beat up Cobain if he didn't shut his "bitch" up. Kurt then told Love, sarcastically, "Shut up, bitch!"

After he performed with his band Nirvana, the group's drummer Dave Grohl kept saying "Hi, Axl!" into his mic.

AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley, 1994

Shortly after their wedding, the couple walked on stage holding hands as the audience cheered. After Jackson declared, "I'm very happy to be here and just think, nobody thought this would last," the King of Pop and Elvis Presley's daughter shared a kiss and walked off. 

AP Photo/Adam Nadel
Fiona Apple, 1997

The songstress won the award for Best New Artist in a Video, but used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to speak out against Hollywood, telling viewers, "This world is bulls--t."

MTV
Diana Ross and Lil' Kim, 1999

While presenting Best Hip-Hop Video, the legendary singer unexpectedly tapped Lil' Kim's exposed left breast.

AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser
Britney Spears, 2001

The pop princess unforgettably took the stage for her performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a snake draped over her shoulders.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; E!
Eminem vs. Moby, 2002

Amid an ongoing feud between Eminem and MobyTriumph the Insult Comic Dog poked fun at their beef while roasting the latter artist to his face in the VMAs audience. Triumph then attempted to do the same to Eminem, who was not in the mood.

Eminem later took to the stage to accept the award for Best Male Video and said mid-speech, "That little Moby girl threw me out of my zone for a minute."

Kevin Kane/WireImage.com
Britney Spears & Madonna, 2003

To open the show, Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera joined together for a rendition of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood," sealed with a headline-making kiss between the women. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Britney Spears, 2007

The pop princess made her highly anticipated return to the VMA stage, though her performance of "Gimme More" was panned. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kanye West, 2009

The rapper crashed the stage when Taylor Swift won Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé "had one of the best videos of all time." When Bey later won for Video of the Year, she asked T.Swift to join her on stage to have her moment.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Lady Gaga, 2010

Gaga made headlines when she sported the now-unforgettable meat dress by Franc Fernandez as the most awarded star of the night. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Beyoncé, 2011

The pop star announced she and Jay-Z were expecting their first child together when she cradled her baby bump on the red carpet and literally dropped her mic and rubbed her baby bump at the end of her performance of "Love On Top."

 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Justin Bieber, 2011

The Biebs had his own snake moment when he brought a baby boa constrictor named Johnson to the show.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV
Miley Cyrus, 2013

Hannah Montana who? The former Disney star twerked her way into MTV history with her performance of "We Can't Stop" and a duet of "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke.

Getty Images
Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus, 2015

While accepting the award for Best Hip-Hop Video for "Anaconda," Nicki confronted Miley, who was hosting, over negative comments she had made about the rapper in a New York Times interview. She called the pop star a "bitch" and asked her, "What's good?"

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV
Kanye West, 2015

At the end of his lengthy Video Vanguard acceptance speech, the rapper unforgettably announced his plan to run for president in 2020. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Drake & Rihanna, 2016

The rapper sparked headlines when he declared his love for the songstress while presenting her with the 2016 Video Vanguard Award, telling the audience, "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Fifth Harmony, 2017

On the heels of Camila Cabello's exit, the girl group shocked the world when they opened their performance with the image of a fifth member falling off the stage. 

