Virgo Shopping Horoscope 2022: The 8 Things Every Virgo Needs to Organize, Manifest & Celebrate

If someone you know was born between August 23 and September 22, it means they're a Virgo. any Virgo in your life is probably announcing on social media, via text chain, or from a balcony overlooking the adoring public: It's officially Virgo season. Also known as the sign of the Maiden, Virgo folks are dedicated friends, never met a puzzle they didn't want to solve, and they get stuff done. Don't let that description fool, you, though. Efficient in almost every way, Virgos really know how to have a good time. It's just a matter of encouraging them to let their hair down occasionally.

While these hardworking, reliable, and grounded folks are kind of known for doing everything themselves, the one thing they can't do is surprise themselves with their favorite gifts. So whether you're looking for ideas on what to get your fave Virgo or, more likely, have been sent this list directly by one, here are the 8 things we recommend getting a Virgo in your life this season.