Meghan Markle Recalls Terrifying Moment Archie's Nursery Caught on Fire During South African Tour

Meghan Markle remembers one of the most frightening moments of her life like it was yesterday.



The Duchess of Sussex—whose premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast debuted on Spotify Aug. 23—recalled the moment she and Prince Harry had gotten word that the nursery where their infant son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, (who was around four months old at the time) was staying in caught on fire.

As Meghan explained to guest Serena Williams, the couple had just landed in South Africa for their 2019 tour.



"The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in," she recalled. "He was going to get ready to go down for his nap. We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I'm standing on a tree stump and I'm giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement. We get in the car, and they say there's been a fire at the residence. What? There's been a fire in the baby's room."