The Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometowns

The Bachelorette is remembering contestant Erich Schwer's late father Allan Robert Schwer.

After airing the episode in which Bachelorette Gabby Windey met Erich's dad on hometown dates, the show included an in memoriam tribute to Allan, who passed away after filming.

On the day of the Aug. 22 episode, Erich also honored his father by posting a few pictures of Allan and a heart emoji to Instagram. One of the photos was of a memorial card with the words "in loving memory of Allan R. Schwer" and the date of his death listed as July 6, 2022, five days before The Bachelorette season 19 premiere. He was 65 years old.

Erich mourned the death of his father in a post shared to Instagram July 9. "Thankful for everything you've done for me," the contestant wrote. "We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad."