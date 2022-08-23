Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.



The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not only did the pair enjoy the Aug. 20 show, but the two also stopped by backstage, and posed for pictures with the show's star of the national tour, Anthony Norman.

Alongside an Aug. 22 photo posted featuring the trio, the award-winning musical's Instagram account captioned its post, "Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly."



Angelina's outing with Vivienne comes a little more than a week after she and her 17-year-old daughter Zahara also spent some quality time together during Zahara's move-in weekend at Spelman College.

On Aug. 11, the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, shared sweet footage of the pair—who were smiling from ear to ear—during move-in day. As for how Angelina felt about dropping her off to college?