Why Neil Gaiman Isn't Confident About Sandman's Future on Netflix

Watch : What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

The Sandman is a hit—but that might not be enough.

Despite being the No. 1 show on Netflix worldwide, with over 127 million hours viewed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, a second season of the long-awaited series isn't a sure thing.

Why? "Because Sandman is a really expensive show," The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman explained on Twitter. "And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well."

He added, "So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

The Mindy Kaling-produced Never Have I Ever was No. 2 worldwide with just over 55 million hours viewed during the same time period, followed by season three of Locke & Key at No. 3, season four of Stranger Things at No. 4 and season four of Virgin River at No. 5.

The Sandman was viewed for nearly 200 million hours over the first nine days of release since its Aug. 5 debut.